The super challenge of the Champions League between Guardiola’s City and Tuchel’s new Bayern goes to the English, who dominate by putting one foot in the semifinals. In the first half the hosts did better: after 27 minutes Rodri unlocked with a magic. Bayern wakes up in the second half, dangerous with Sané and De Ligt. But it was City who scored again and returned to dominate: goals from Bernardo Silva first and then Haaland. Upon returning to Germany, Bayern will need a feat