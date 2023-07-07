Hebei Province Implements Emergency Measures to Combat Drought and Safeguard Agricultural Productivity

Hebei Province in China has launched a level IV emergency response to combat the ongoing drought conditions in the central and northern regions. The area has been experiencing a lack of precipitation and high temperatures, which have severely impacted agricultural production.

According to CCTV News, Hebei Province has been grappling with droughts of varying degrees in recent days. In June alone, the average rainfall in the province was a mere 29 mm, a staggering 60% less than the average for the same period in normal years. In response to this dire situation, the province has initiated a level IV emergency response to address the drought.

Ansu Town in Baoding, Hebei Province, has been severely affected by the lack of rainfall. Local farmers are facing the challenge of irrigating their land to prevent further damage. Baoding Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau has reported that the city experienced over 70% less rainfall in June compared to previous years. In order to ensure food security, the local authorities have strengthened drought-resistant water management and implemented measures such as releasing water from reservoirs for summer irrigation. These efforts are aimed at mitigating the adverse impacts of the drought and providing temporary relief for residents facing drinking water difficulties.

This year, Hebei Province has seen a total precipitation of 123.2 mm, which is 13% lower than the average for the same period in normal years. The dire situation has prompted the Hebei Provincial Department of Water Resources to increase soil moisture monitoring, enhance water source management, and implement measures to minimize losses.

The drought conditions in Hebei Province have raised concerns about the potential impact on agricultural production and food security. The level IV emergency response is designed to prioritize the allocation of resources and coordination efforts to combat the drought’s effects. With continuous monitoring and strategic measures, local authorities are hopeful of mitigating the adverse impacts on agriculture and ensuring the stability of the food supply in the region.

As Hebei Province faces the challenges posed by the drought, it remains crucial for officials to closely monitor the situation and take the necessary steps to support farmers and protect the welfare of residents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

