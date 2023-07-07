Chinese Men’s Volleyball Team Shows Improvement in Blocking Defense, Seeks to Strengthen Breaking Defense

Lien Zhan Eurasian Powerhouse: Chinese Men’s Volleyball Team Progresses in Blocking Defense, Seeks Improvement in Breaking Defense

Beijing Evening News

By Zhuoran

Last night, at the Pasay station of the 2023 World Men’s Volleyball League, the Chinese men’s volleyball team suffered a 1-3 defeat against the European powerhouse Slovenia. This loss marks their second consecutive defeat in the league. Despite the result, the Chinese team demonstrated progress in their blocking defense.

The Slovenian team, the opponent faced by the Chinese men’s volleyball team last night, was the runner-up in the previous men’s volleyball European Championship, highlighting their overall strength. Prior to this game, Slovenia had recorded 6 wins and 3 losses in 9 World League matches.

In the face of a formidable opponent, the Chinese men’s volleyball team strategically focused on their serves to disrupt the stability of Slovenia’s first pass, while simultaneously exerting pressure at the net. During the game, after losing the first set, the Chinese team launched a counterattack in the second set. After fighting to a 12-level tie, the Chinese men’s volleyball team’s offense was ultimately blocked, allowing Slovenia to take the lead and secure another set. In the third set, the Chinese team capitalised on the opponent’s unstable passes. Saving two game points in a row, the Chinese men’s volleyball team claimed victory with a 26-24 scoreline. Unfortunately, in the critical fourth set, the team’s performance fluctuated, resulting in a deficit during the initial pass. Slovenia took advantage of this opportunity, turning the game around for a resounding 1-3 victory.

Reflecting on the match, the Chinese men’s volleyball team successfully scored 7 points in the blocking session, three points more than their opponents. Thanks to the outstanding performances of players such as Peng Shikun and Wang Dongchen at the net, Slovenia’s offense faced multiple blocks, at times relying solely on lobbing to break through the defense. Post-match technical statistics revealed that three attackers from the Slovenian team, Sebri, Stern, and Urnot, all scored in double figures. However, their personal offensive efficiency was below their previous average levels. Notably, Sebri’s offensive efficiency dropped by over 20%.

In their previous encounter against Japan, the current World League leader in points, the Chinese men’s volleyball team displayed solid defensive skills at the net, causing the opponent to struggle. Throughout the match, Yuki Ishikawa, the World League’s top scorer, managed an offensive efficiency rate of 34%, significantly lower than his previous average of 55%. The main attacker, Takahashi Lan, experienced a decline in offensive efficiency, dropping from 58% per game to 16%. Additionally, Xitian Yuzhi’s offensive efficiency decreased by 20% compared to previous matches. Confronting two strong teams from Asia and Europe consecutively, the Chinese men’s volleyball team showcased their progress in blocking, marking their third consecutive game in which they scored higher in blocking than their opponents.

Next, the Chinese men’s volleyball team is prepared to take on Brazil, the third opponent in the league, in another challenging match tomorrow.

