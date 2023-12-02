Home » Matías, the Son of Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil, Makes His Television Debut
Entertainment

Matías, the Son of Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil, Makes His Television Debut

Matías, the Son of Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil, Makes His Television Debut

Matías, the son of Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil, made his television debut and it seems he loved every moment of it. The young boy reportedly had a great time during his first TV appearance, and his parents couldn’t be happier about it. This marks an exciting milestone for Matías, and fans of his celebrity parents are sure to be thrilled to see him following in their footsteps. Stay tuned for more updates on Matías’ budding career!

