Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to CONTRACT with Venezuelan Ali Sánchez

The low season of Major League Baseball is reaching a critical point as teams seek to improve their rosters for the upcoming year. Venezuelan player Ali Sánchez has made headlines by signing with a National League franchise for the 2024 MLB season.

Sánchez, a 26-year-old native of Carora, Lara State, made his MLB debut in 2020 with the New York Mets before moving to the Saint Louis Cardinals. After completing his Minor League season, he decided to become a free agent and has now secured a spot with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Darragh McDonald announced the signing on the MLB Trade Rumors portal, confirming that Sánchez will be joining the Pirates for the upcoming season. Despite limited experience in the majors, Sánchez has shown promise with a .231 batting average and a .671 OPS in seven games.

The move to the Pirates represents a significant opportunity for Sánchez, who will have the chance to compete for a starting position as a catcher. During Spring Training in 2024, he will be vying for playing time alongside teammates Jason Delay and Endy Rodríguez.

In addition to signing Sánchez, the Pirates also announced the acquisition of Dominican right-hander Roddery Muñoz, bringing their roster to 38 players. This strategic move aims to ensure the best lineup for the team as they prepare for the upcoming MLB season.

