Understanding Rumination: How Overthinking Impacts Mental Health in Spain

“Rumination Linked to 40% of Anxiety and 30% of Depression Problems in Spain”

A new study conducted by Línea Directa health insurance has revealed that rumination, or repetitive overthinking, is behind a significant portion of anxiety and depression problems in the Spanish population. The study, titled “Understanding or ruminating on our emotions: Analysis of the silent strategies that bring us closer or further away from emotional well-being,” surveyed 1,700 people across Spain and utilized psychometric instruments commonly used in the field of psychology and mental health.

According to Ruth Castillo-Gualda, an expert in Emotional Intelligence and the author of the report, biological predisposition, lived experiences, and traumatic situations contribute to the emergence of mental health problems. However, the strategies used to regulate emotions are what truly explain the maintenance or worsening of mental illnesses.

The study found that in Spain, anxiety affects 68% of the population, while depression affects 51%. Other prevalent mental health conditions include mood disorders, suicidal thoughts, eating disorders, and addiction.

Castillo-Gualda emphasizes the importance of recognizing the warning signs and triggers that can lead to overthinking. By understanding the reasons for nervousness in a particular situation, individuals can take steps to avoid or reformulate the situation to prevent negative emotions.

The study also highlighted the impact of rumination on the use of antidepressants and anxiolytics in Spain. Over 14 million Spaniards, or 41% of the population, have taken antidepressants at some point, with 1 in 4 consuming them almost daily, particularly among women. Additionally, the sale of anxiolytics and antidepressants in Spanish pharmacies has increased by 40% in the last decade, with Spain leading Europe in the consumption of psychotropic drugs.

The study also revealed that 60% of Spaniards have taken sleeping medications at some point, with 1 in 4 consuming them almost daily, again with greater consumption among women.

In light of these findings, the study also noted that 46% of Spaniards have sought professional help for mental health problems, with young people between 18 and 29 years old seeking help the most. However, more than half of people with a mental disorder who need treatment do not receive it, which is likely influenced by the fact that 70% of the Spanish population still considers mental health a taboo subject.

Share this: Facebook

X

