Matthew Perry’s Divine Audition: From Praying to Stardom on “Friends”

Matthew Perry’s Prayer for Fame Before Landing Role on “Friends”

(CNN) – The late actor Matthew Perry, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV series “Friends,” revealed in his autobiography published in 2022 that his audition for the role was a result of a divine intervention. Perry, who passed away at the age of 54, explained that three weeks before auditioning for “Friends,” he found himself on his knees, praying for fame after reading a news story about troubled actor Charlie Sheen.

In his autobiography titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry described the moment of his prayer as a turning point in his life. He admitted that he had never prayed before but felt compelled to ask God to make him famous. “God, you can do whatever you want with me. Just please make me famous,” Perry said in his simple prayer.

To his astonishment, just three weeks later, Perry landed the role of Chandler Bing on “Friends.” Reflecting on his journey, he acknowledged that God had kept his end of the deal by granting him fame.

Interestingly, Perry almost missed the opportunity to audition for “Friends.” In 1994, he was actively looking for work after his manager informed him that he was broke. When Perry received the script for a show called “Friends Like Us,” which later became “Friends,” he was already committed to another pilot called “LAX 2194.” Despite his frustration, Perry’s luck turned around when television executives deemed “LAX 2194” as terrible, freeing him up to pursue his iconic role.

Perry often expressed how “Friends” profoundly impacted his life and solidified his bond with his fellow castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. During the highly anticipated “Friends: The Reunion” special on HBO Max in May 2021, Perry emotionally shared how the cast members became inseparable both on and off-screen. He revealed that after the series ended, if any cast member ran into another at a social gathering, they would spend the entire night together, much to the disappointment of their other companions.

As the entertainment world mourns the loss of Matthew Perry, his story of how a simple prayer changed the trajectory of his life and led him to his unforgettable role on “Friends” serves as a testament to the power of faith and destiny.

Share this: Facebook

X

