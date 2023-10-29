A Madrid Health Prevention Technician Honored with the National Agora Bienestar2023 Award for Outstanding Career

Madrid Health Prevention Technician Honored with National Award for Professional Career

The Agora Bienestar 2023 Awards Commission has recognized Jose Luis Martinez Jimenez, an Occupational Risk Prevention Technician from Madrid, with the Agora Bienestar2023 Award for his outstanding professional career. The award was presented during the Agora Bienestar 2023 Congress held on October 25 and 26 at the Faculty of Law of the Complutense University of Madrid.

Agora Bienestar is a non-profit conference that focuses on wellness solutions and trends, both from a personal and business perspective. The conference has been held in various Spanish cities since 2016 and this year, it took place in Madrid. As part of the event, the Agora Bienestar2023 Awards were presented to professionals, companies, media, and administrations actively working towards well-being.

One of the deserving winners was Jose Luis Martinez Jimenez, who hails from Conquense and works in the Madrid Health Service. He was recognized in the “Professional Career” category for his contributions to safety, health, and well-being at work. In his acceptance speech, Martinez Jimenez expressed gratitude to his parents, who provided him the opportunity to pursue education, his co-workers for their support, and his family for being his guiding light.

Martinez Jimenez holds a Diploma in Labor Relations from the University School of Cuenca and is a Master in Prevention Management. He is an expert in the Healthy Company Management Model and Health Humanization, as well as an Auditor of Prevention Management Systems. Currently, he is also part of the group of experts on Prevention, Health, and Well-being of the Madrid Business Confederation.

With over 25 years of experience, Martinez Jimenez works at the Alcalá de Henares Hospital in Madrid. He has received numerous awards for his contribution to improving workers’ quality of life and is considered one of the most recognized experts in labor well-being. His projects serve as leading examples of labor well-being in Spain and beyond. Martinez Jimenez is aligned with the new trend in the Spanish scientific community, advocating for change in organizations that prioritize the well-being of individuals.

Throughout his professional journey, Martinez Jimenez has developed various projects promoting psychosocial health and has been invited to present his strategic vision of Healthy and Humanized Environments to Spanish institutions. He has registered the “Por un Trabajo Saludable” project with the Intellectual Property of the Community of Madrid, which establishes the foundations for transforming any organization into a healthy model.

Martinez Jimenez is a regular lecturer in seminars and congresses, both nationally and internationally. His research and innovation work in healthy environments and emotional well-being have resulted in over 400 publications, providing valuable insights to the field of prevention and humanization. His extensive training and specialization, along with his didactic profile, have given him a broad and innovative perspective in public administration.

With more than thirty awards to his name, Martinez Jimenez has been recognized for his scientific contributions by various prestigious institutions. From the National Award in the II Healthy Company Edition to the International Award at the V Congress of the Castellana Society of Medicine Safety at Work in Occupational Health, his work has been acknowledged both at home and abroad.

The Agora Bienestar2023 Award for Martinez Jimenez’s professional career adds another accolade to his remarkable achievements. His dedication to promoting well-being and safety in the workplace has left a lasting impact on individuals and organizations alike.

Share this: Facebook

X

