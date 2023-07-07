Mauricio Macri distances himself from the Juntos inmate and goes on a trip

“Divine decadence”, says Liza Minnelli -in the shoes of Sally Bowles– in one of the scenes of Cabaret. It cannot be guaranteed that when he gets on the plane bound for Belize, he will repeat that phrase while looking at Buenos Aires during takeoff.

Yeah, Mauricio Macri distances himself from the fierce internal Juntos and goes on a trip. It is one of the advantages of having been added as FIFA official. The first destination will be Belizethen will be a little more than two weeks in some cities in Europe, where the boreal summer is already felt. From Buenos Aires, Macri travels alone; newly Juliana Awada will be added to one of the European stops.

Macri moves away from the inmate of Together for Change

This FIFA-themed trip abroad is also read as a convenient removal of a wearing internal where on the side of Patricia Bullrich adjectives are consumed disqualifying at full speed and at the risk of exhausting the dictionary of synonyms. Of the otherElisa Carrió It seems that instead of saliva, her mouth has kerosene and sprays in the Iron Mountain style any element that associates her with her political beacon from 2015 to 2019. That is, Mauricio Macri. Meanwhile, he ignores her convinced “Carrió already was”, does not add votes or anything.

The relationship between Macri and Rodríguez Larreta

despite what Horacio Rodriguez Larreta said regarding what was the Macri government, this did not cut off relationship with him. In fact, they talked a week ago. In his road map, the former president says that he works for the Juntos unit, whatever the result of the internal one that is played in August. In the ranks of Larretismo, not everyone perceives that this is his intention.

