Mauro Icardi would have been upset by the presence of Maxi López in the life of Wanda Nara

maxi lopez surprised upon returning to Argentina when it became known that Wanda Nara I was going through a moment of special health. Despite the fact that everything seemed to be going smoothly in the blended family, in “Partners of the Show” spoke of Mauro Icardi’s alleged annoyance due to the presence of his wife’s ex-husband.

In fact, Adrián Pallares supported the theory that Wanda Nara and Icardi’s trip to Turkey with their children is a last-minute decision: “This trip was not the original plan, let’s remember that she planned to stay in Argentina and her husband I was going back to Turkey.”

“Before they had a vacation planned that did not happen and we saw a Wanda who had no contact with the press beyond her messages on social networks. This has generated great friction, which has been going on for years, between Mauro Icardi and Maxi López,” added the El Trece communicator.

In this context, Rodrigo Lussich provided data referring to the supposed anger of Mauro Icardi and his gestures towards the father of Wanda Nara’s children: “A Mauro Icardi nervous that he is upset with the presence of Maxi so physically close. He was all the time putting limits on Maxi López, as managing the situation so that no detail escapes him. A rather obsessive and toxic guy, waiting for him not to pass certain barriers ”.

the behind the scenes

“The idea is that Valentino stays in Argentina, Maxi is going to stay until the first of August. The farewell was very emotional because the boys did not want to leave, it was not the time to travel is what they say, ”explained the driver of“ Socios del espectaculo ”about the separation of the eldest of the clan and his brothers.

In addition, Pallarés stated: “The truth is that the relationship between Mauro and Maxi, instead of having calmed down because of what they are experiencing, has become more tense due to Icardi’s jealousy.” Meanwhile, Icardi and Wanda have already settled in Turkey and the warm rebirth of the Galatasaray fans was surprising, who even dedicated messages of support to the Telefe host.

