We are entering a civil war, declared the former prime minister. What is happening in Israel, where the government is launching judicial reform

Shortly before the vote on one of the most important laws in recent years, Minister of Defense Joav Galant and Minister of Justice Jariv Levin had a passionate discussion in the Knesset plenary.

While Galant called for a compromise until the last moment, according to Levin, it was necessary to pass groundbreaking legislation on the Supreme Court as soon as possible. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s most influential politician in decades, sat among them and listened quietly.

His coalition finally sided with Levin and passed the law by a narrow majority despite opposition boycotts, massive demonstrations and White House criticism.

She thereby plunged Israel into a situation that, according to some commentators, could result in a serious constitutional crisis. Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert even declared that the country was “entering a civil war”.

Although actual armed civil conflict is unlikely in the short term, up to 56 percent of Israelis fear it, according to a current poll.

The opposition left the hall in protest

The opposition describes the fight against the Netanyahu government’s judicial reform as an attempt to save Israeli democracy. According to expert Yossi Klein Halevi, “it’s even more about rescue

