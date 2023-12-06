McArthurGlen invests 20 million in Serravalle, in the largest outlet in Europe

Listen to the audio version of the article

With a surface area of ​​51,500 square meters it is the largest outlet in Europe, as well as one of the first ever on the continent (it was inaugurated in 2000). Estimated to close 2023 with 6 million visitors. And for 2024-25 the designer outlet McArthurGlen of Serravalle Scrivia (Alessandria) has allocated 20 million euros to grow further. Not so much to expand further, but to improve its services and implement sustainability.

Among the priorities, for example, is the construction of a new Tourist Hub, where tourists, attracted by a brand mix that enhances high-end products, will be able to directly request a tax refund for their purchases, tax free shopping which in the The last year marked +19% on the previous one: «Tourism is an increasingly important asset for us – explains Matteo Migani, General Manager of Serravalle Designer Outlet -. This year it generated 40% of our turnover, and we therefore want to pay even more attention to the dedicated offer. We will also expand the Guest Service, in anticipation of a strong return in organized trips in the next two years. We have successfully differentiated the offer to attract as many nationalities as possible: arrivals from the Middle East are +75%, but India, Turkey and the United States are also growing. Russia and China, for different reasons, have not yet reached pre-Covid levels. But Chinese tourists have evolved: they arrive in smaller groups, many families, they are more sophisticated and also try to have experiences beyond shopping. We are curious to see how the New Year period will go, which will begin on February 10th.”

Matteo Migani, general manager of the Serravalle Scrivia designer outlet

The critical issues of the macroeconomic context, which could cause a slowdown in purchases, are not of concern. Indeed, the formula proposed by the group – which owns 25 outlets, of which 5 in Italy, and which is set to close the year with revenues of 5.5 billion euros – may be particularly attractive, especially for local customers. «Promotions are always very popular with Italians – continues Migani – like the events that characterize us, for example the two Fashion Festivals that we organize in spring and autumn and in which over 100 thousand people participated».

The link with the territory is very close, also in terms of economic return: it has been calculated, in fact, that for every 100 euros spent at the outlet, 37 remain in the local territory and 81 in the Region. For this reason, the investments of 24-25 will also be aimed at improving the impact on the environment: «We will install 7 thousand square meters of solar panels and a rainwater collection system to be used both to irrigate the green areas, which will increase, and in the bathroom blocks. With a Building Management System we will monitor consumption. We will expand and modify the parking area to allow better flows, and we will install charging stations for electric vehicles”, notes the manager. For 2024 McArthurGlen has also announced the expansion of 8 thousand m2 of the Castel Romano outlet, near Rome, with the opening of 30 new stores.

Share this: Facebook

X

