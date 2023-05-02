Home » Media: Messi, suspended 2 weeks for his trip to Arabia
Media: Messi, suspended 2 weeks for his trip to Arabia

Media: Messi, suspended 2 weeks for his trip to Arabia

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks after the world champion made an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, French media reported Tuesday.

The suspension means the striker will miss PSG’s next two games. It occurs at a delicate moment, since the club manages to extend the contract of the Argentine star beyond this season.

L’Equipe and RMC Sport reported the suspension without citing sources.

The club did not immediately respond to a query from The Associated Press.

Messi traveled to Saudi Arabia as part of a tourist ban. He did so on the heels of the French league leaders’ 3-1 home loss to Lorient, a setback that brought guard Olympique de Marseille within five points.

According to press reports, Messi will not be paid or be able to train with the team during the suspension.

Messi will miss the visit to Troyes next Sunday and the home game against Ajaccio on May 13. He will only be able to reappear on the 21st against Auxerre.

