Meituan Best Takes the Lead to Launch AI-painted Outdoor Advertisements in the Streets to Create “Provincial” Mind_Industry_Technology Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

The bizarre scene in science fiction has recently become a reality in a small seaside town in Guangdong.

On April 6, China‘s first AI-artificial intelligence painting outdoor advertisement landed in Shantou, Guangdong, and published it serially for 15 days throughout the city. This is the advertisement on the bus platform launched by Meituan Optimal Mingrida Supermarket: “Money Saving Girl Manga”.

According to the official introduction, the comic works in the advertisement are all created by human + AI painting. Behind the scenes of this group of works, it seems that the scenes described in “Galaxy Empire” have come into reality: AI robots capture human language instructions, execute them precisely, and produce works of art that conform to human imagination.

For complex comic-type needs, AI painting has undoubtedly become an efficient execution tool, but in fact, how to give instructions requires a lot of effort. It is understood that for every picture that meets the standard for publication, at least tens of thousands of words must be written to describe it. People who control AI need to draw the whole picture in their minds and imagine every detail. Taking character painting as an example, including hair color, bangs direction, and eyebrow bending shape, etc., it is necessary to clearly issue text instructions instead of arbitrary Play freely by AI. Human beings have changed from creation executors to creation conductors.

There are 10 pictures in this group of creative advertisements, all of which feature cute money-saving people as the protagonists of the comics. TAs enthusiastically share the tempting dinner food: there are towering mountains of fresh meat, a feast of seafood in big barrels, endless Pea seedling grassland, etc. remind people: these delicious dinners are all only 1.99 yuan to 19.99 yuan at home. It is worth noting that these dinners also combined the eating habits of the local people in Shantou, Guangdong, such as the seafood feast that Shantou people love to eat, nourishing stewed soup, Chaoshan casserole porridge and other local dishes.

Compared with the stereotyped big-character posters and celebrity headshots in outdoor advertisements, Meituan preferred this group of “money-saving girl comics” advertisements. With the super imagination and storytelling of the comics, as well as the exaggerated expression of the copywriting, it is very good on the street. It grabs the attention of local users and forms a city landscape.

It is not the first time for Meituan Optimal to have a highly topical outdoor advertising idea. In November last year, Meituan Optimal did a series of outdoor advertisements for “Money Saving Literature” in Huizhou, Guangdong. Each ingredient is matched with a golden sentence in a literary work to convey that it can bring “province” to the local people.

For example, the advertisement selling Sichuan yellow lemons pays tribute to the British writer Janet Winterson’s “Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit”. When promoting millet pepper, Zhang Ailing’s work “Love” seemed to be the voice-over of the advertisement. In addition, you can also see the works of Yu Hua, Zhu Ziqing, Zweig, Oscar Wilde, Tolstoy, etc., which have a symphony with the ingredients in the mundane world in advertisements.

In this fast-paced era, innovative advertisements can still make people slow down or even stop. Where will the next stop of the Meituan Best City series of advertisements be, and what kind of fresh ideas will they be? We look forward to it.