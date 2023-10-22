FAEDED REALITY – Thrash metal band from Vienna announces debut album

FAEDED REALITY, an up-and-coming thrash metal band based in Vienna, is about to release their debut album “Dark Times”, both on streaming services and in CD format.



FAEDED REALITY was founded at the beginning of 2020 in the heart of Vienna. “Inspired by the greats of thrash metal, we have made it our mission to honor and continue the raw energy and intensity of this style.” The band consists of 5 members: Richard Baboun (lead guitarist), Alexander Rosskopf (drums), Dominik Dostal (singer), Alexander Katikaridis (bass) and Jakob Frey (rhythm guitarist).

The video for “From Within” is here:

After the first single “From Within” which will be released on all streaming platforms from October 20th, 2023, including a performance video on YouTube. The second single “Spy” will be released on November 24th, 23 and the third single “Labyrinth” will be released on December 22nd, 2023. The album will follow on January 5th, 2024.

„Darktimes “ Tracklist:

Intro

Arch Enemy

From Within

Spy

Labyrinth

Inner Sins

Bad Blood

Nemesis

Death Style

The Mercenary

Game time 48:32

Band-Links:

