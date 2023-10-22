Home » North Kivu: renewed fighting between M23 rebels and local armed groups in Kitshanga
News

North Kivu: renewed fighting between M23 rebels and local armed groups in Kitshanga

by admin

New clashes took place on Saturday October 21 at the start of the afternoon between local armed groups and M23 rebels in the city of Kitshanga (North Kivu). It is more or less 80 km from Goma in Masisi territory.

Several sources speak of intense fighting with heavy weapons. It is difficult at the moment to say exactly who occupies this city.

Some residents of Kitshanga had found refuge since Saturday morning in the MONUSCO base and in that of the EAC contingent, while others headed towards Mweso and surrounding areas.

