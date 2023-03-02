Home News Find out how long the hot season will last in Cali
News

Find out how long the hot season will last in Cali

by admin
Find out how long the hot season will last in Cali

Due to strong solar radiation Cali is experiencing the first hot season of 2023 with temperatures that have marked up to 36.4 degrees Celsius in the shade with a wind chill of 39 degrees.

Temperature that could rise, even up to 40 degreesas confirmed by Ghisliane Echeverry Prieto, director of IDEAM.

“We have stable atmospheric conditions, which means little cloudiness, high radiation and high temperatures. The radiation during the day has reached up to 34 degrees Celsius”; explained the Technician in Meteorology of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of the Cauca’s ValleyCVC, Saúl Antonio Ramírez.

“We are still going through the La Niña phenomenon, and two dry seasons are expected this year, the first would go until the middle of March and the second would start in June”; Ramirez added.

The highest radiation peaks in Cali have been recorded since 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.; therefore, during this period of time, avoid outdoor activities.

Sara Vanegas, a second-year resident of dermatology and dermatologic surgery at Del Valle University, suggests that people, especially older adults and children, use sunscreen and stay hydrated. Because long-term exposure could lead to skin cancer.

Will the El Niño phenomenon stop?

On the contrary, could break world temperature records. This after an extensive La Niña climatic phenomenon, which intensified drought and rainfall.

Therefore, according to United Nations meteorological agencya possible return of the warm El Niño phenomenon could break world temperature records.

“The cooling caused by the long episode of La Niña temporarily contained the increase in global temperatures, despite the fact that the period of the last eight years was the warmest on record”, declared WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas.

See also  Covid, Iss: Rt down to 1.23 but remains above the epidemic threshold. Three high-risk regions

“If we now enter an El Niño phase, it is likely that there will be another uptick in global temperatures,” he added.

Data:

1. The chances of the El Niño phenomenon forming during the first half of the year are low (15% in April-June), although they will increase progressively between May and July (up to 35%) and will grow remarkably between July and August (55%).

2. The La Niña phenomenon occurs every two or seven years and alternates with the reverse episode and neutral moments. These temperature variations can cause significant fluctuations of the climate in the world.

3. Valle del Cauca and the Andean region in general is going through the first dry season of the year. That first period began in January and runs through March.

Comments

You may also like

For being rude, Rodolfo Hernández will be tried...

In 192 they unduly received the citizen’s income...

For the first time, steps of the Holy...

New life to the old. At the Palazzo...

Health sector seeks to join a union and...

“Sea force 7”? Fake information pumped by Piantedosi...

Petro proposes to Bukele a “forum” to compare...

Rhino news, and more…: Mastering Origami

Fire in Valledupar left four injured and material...

Wall Street, positive futures; ISM Manufacturing PMI &...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy