Due to strong solar radiation Cali is experiencing the first hot season of 2023 with temperatures that have marked up to 36.4 degrees Celsius in the shade with a wind chill of 39 degrees.

Temperature that could rise, even up to 40 degreesas confirmed by Ghisliane Echeverry Prieto, director of IDEAM.

“We have stable atmospheric conditions, which means little cloudiness, high radiation and high temperatures. The radiation during the day has reached up to 34 degrees Celsius”; explained the Technician in Meteorology of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of the Cauca’s ValleyCVC, Saúl Antonio Ramírez.

“We are still going through the La Niña phenomenon, and two dry seasons are expected this year, the first would go until the middle of March and the second would start in June”; Ramirez added.

The highest radiation peaks in Cali have been recorded since 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.; therefore, during this period of time, avoid outdoor activities.

Sara Vanegas, a second-year resident of dermatology and dermatologic surgery at Del Valle University, suggests that people, especially older adults and children, use sunscreen and stay hydrated. Because long-term exposure could lead to skin cancer.

Will the El Niño phenomenon stop?

On the contrary, could break world temperature records. This after an extensive La Niña climatic phenomenon, which intensified drought and rainfall.

Therefore, according to United Nations meteorological agencya possible return of the warm El Niño phenomenon could break world temperature records.

“The cooling caused by the long episode of La Niña temporarily contained the increase in global temperatures, despite the fact that the period of the last eight years was the warmest on record”, declared WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas.

“If we now enter an El Niño phase, it is likely that there will be another uptick in global temperatures,” he added.

Data:

1. The chances of the El Niño phenomenon forming during the first half of the year are low (15% in April-June), although they will increase progressively between May and July (up to 35%) and will grow remarkably between July and August (55%).

2. The La Niña phenomenon occurs every two or seven years and alternates with the reverse episode and neutral moments. These temperature variations can cause significant fluctuations of the climate in the world.

3. Valle del Cauca and the Andean region in general is going through the first dry season of the year. That first period began in January and runs through March.

Comments