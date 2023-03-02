Using drones to overcome the logistical difficulties of transporting biological samples to analysis laboratories is now a possible solution. Ready for a future in which tubes of blood and other untested samples from the collection points reach the analysis centers allowing all patients from any location, even remote, to take advantage of the analytical capacity of large, state-of-the-art laboratories. Monday February 27, Cerba HealthCare Italy, an Italian company engaged in outpatient diagnostics, sports medicine and clinical analyzes with 400 offices throughout the country, has carried out the first experimental tests of advanced air mobility which involved various offices of the healthcare facility in the area of ​​the metropolitan city of Milan, in in particular the Cerba HealthCare Italia sampling centers in Opera and Rozzano. The flights were operated by the Nimbus company which designed and built the drone and the sample containment system, under the supervision of D-Flight, the ENAV Group company which provides drone traffic management services, and by ENAC (National Civil Aviation Authority).

“This is the first air transport of blood samples yet to be analyzed which is tested in Italy by drone – he explains Michael De Chirico, Chief Operation Officer by Cerba HealthCare Italy -. We are thrilled with the positive outcome of today’s tests: the transport of materials counted among the “dangerous – dangerous goods” demonstrates the possibility of bringing the patient closer to a timely and widespread service. The truly innovative aspect of the project is the possibility of combining a Proximity Health Service that is easily accessible by the patient, with the clinical quality guaranteed by the execution of the analyzes on a large laboratory platform. It is a question of shortening the time between the execution of the sampling and the outcome of the analyzes, but not only that, also of improving assistance to patients in more remote and less easily accessible areas with traditional means of logistics. It was chosen to perform the flight in “BVLOS” mode, without visual contact of the pilot with the drone, making the experiment as close as possible to the real conditions that will characterize these flights in the future. The result of today’s tests pushes us to continue on the path of innovation». In fact, Cerba HealthCare Italia aims to bring this possibility throughout the country in the coming years, becoming a point of reference for the country’s local communities.

Here is the video: