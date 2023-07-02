Melissa Klug’s Sixth Pregnancy Raises Questions About Future with Jesús Barco

Title: Melissa Klug Expecting Sixth Child, But Questions Arise About Future with Jesús Barco

Subtitle: Kurt Villavicencio Raises Concerns Over Financial Ability to Support Growing Family

Peruvian model and reality TV star Melissa Klug recently announced that she is expecting her sixth child, bringing joy to her fans and well-wishers. The pregnancy is the result of her three-year relationship with her partner, Jesús Barco. However, despite the happy news, doubts have emerged about the couple’s future, particularly regarding their plans to move into their own home.

Klug and Barco had previously stated their intention to find a place of their own. Nevertheless, entertainment insider Kurt Villavicencio, better known as ‘Metiche’, has questioned whether Barco possesses the financial means to support the new baby and Klug, who is affectionately known as ‘Blanca de Chucuito’.

“Melissa has made many statements. First, she mentioned getting married in the Dominican Republic, but since becoming pregnant, there has been no talk of marriage. Then she said they would have their own house after getting married… so why mention moving into a new house when they are not going to do it? Why talk about marriage when it’s not going to happen?” Villavicencio expressed to El Popular.

The popular television host, who co-hosts the show “Préndete” with Karla Tarazona, further elaborated on his doubts surrounding the couple’s plans to move in together. He hypothesized that Barco’s age might be a factor in their decision.

“That goes to show that he is still very young and has not had the opportunity to purchase a new house or apartment… Each person is at a different stage in their life. They may not earn much… I’m not sure how much she earns, but if it’s Melissa’s house, she can bring whoever she wants into her house,” Villavicencio concluded.

As Melissa Klug continues to embrace this new chapter in her life, questions remain about the couple’s future plans and their ability to support their growing family. Will their relationship stand strong amidst the uncertainties? Only time will reveal the answers.

Please note that the information in this article is based on the statements made by Kurt Villavicencio and does not represent confirmed facts or the personal views of the author.

