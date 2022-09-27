Home Entertainment Mencius Yideng’s “Madame Figaro Park” cover with a variety of styles to interpret arbitrary emotional blockbusters jqknews
Entertainment

　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Recently, Mencius appeared on the cover of “Madame Figaro Park”, focusing on the close-up of the facial features, which perfectly highlights Mencius’ eyebrows and almond eyes and delicate facial contours. A pair of affectionate eyes seems to be full of thousands of emotions, bringing a strong visual impact. force.

01 Meng Ziyi’s “Madame Figaro Park” cover

02 Meng Ziyi’s “Madame Figaro Park” cover blockbuster

03 Meng Ziyi’s “Madame Figaro Park” cover blockbuster

The autumn wind is rising and the autumn meaning is getting stronger. Mencius casually wears a brown coral velvet coat with black suspenders and black drapey trousers. Sometimes he wanders freely with the wind, and sometimes sits on the ground with a small dew on his shoulders. , and the sidewalk intertwined with gray and white behind him played a comfortable and lazy movement. The camera zooms in, and the chain necklace and slender earrings around the collarbone cast a cold light on Mencius’ cheeks, reflecting a different sense of story in his eyes, and the wind is also exciting.

04 Meng Ziyi’s “Madame Figaro Park” cover blockbuster

05 Meng Ziyi’s “Madame Figaro Park” cover blockbuster

06 Meng Ziyi’s “Madame Figaro Park” cover blockbuster

The sky is getting dark, Meng Ziyi is wearing a pink and yellow vertical striped dress leaning elegantly and intellectually on the steps, showing the gentleness of the evening with his frown and smile; the white jacket and red suspenders complement each other, and the black leather skirt depicts the dark night; black The windbreaker and black super sunglasses staged a cool blockbuster, showing their attitude.

07 Meng Ziyi’s “Madame Figaro Park” cover blockbuster

08 Meng Ziyi’s “Madame Figaro Park” cover blockbuster

09 Meng Ziyi’s “Madame Figaro Park” cover blockbuster

Every aspect of fashion has infinite possibilities. Mencius uses his expressive power to interpret a set of emotional blockbusters with full marks. Let us look forward to more surprises from Mencius in the future!

