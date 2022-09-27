China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Recently, Mencius appeared on the cover of “Madame Figaro Park”, focusing on the close-up of the facial features, which perfectly highlights Mencius’ eyebrows and almond eyes and delicate facial contours. A pair of affectionate eyes seems to be full of thousands of emotions, bringing a strong visual impact. force.

The autumn wind is rising and the autumn meaning is getting stronger. Mencius casually wears a brown coral velvet coat with black suspenders and black drapey trousers. Sometimes he wanders freely with the wind, and sometimes sits on the ground with a small dew on his shoulders. , and the sidewalk intertwined with gray and white behind him played a comfortable and lazy movement. The camera zooms in, and the chain necklace and slender earrings around the collarbone cast a cold light on Mencius’ cheeks, reflecting a different sense of story in his eyes, and the wind is also exciting.

The sky is getting dark, Meng Ziyi is wearing a pink and yellow vertical striped dress leaning elegantly and intellectually on the steps, showing the gentleness of the evening with his frown and smile; the white jacket and red suspenders complement each other, and the black leather skirt depicts the dark night; black The windbreaker and black super sunglasses staged a cool blockbuster, showing their attitude.

Every aspect of fashion has infinite possibilities. Mencius uses his expressive power to interpret a set of emotional blockbusters with full marks. Let us look forward to more surprises from Mencius in the future!