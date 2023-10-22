Meryl Streep and Husband Don Gummer Living Separately After 45 Years of Marriage

Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, have been living separate lives for over six years, according to a representative for the actress. The news was confirmed on Saturday when Streep’s rep released a statement to People magazine. Although they will always have each other’s backs, the couple has chosen different paths.

Streep, a three-time Oscar winner, and Gummer, a sculptor, tied the knot in 1978. Last month, they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. Throughout their marriage, the couple mostly kept their personal lives away from the media spotlight, although they were occasionally seen together at various events.

In a 2002 interview with Vogue, Streep spoke about the challenges of balancing work and family. She emphasized her need to have both a successful career and strong relationships in her life, saying, “There’s no roadmap for how to start a family — it’s always a huge negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and have huge bonds of love in my life. I can’t imagine avoiding one for the other.”

During her acceptance speech for the best actress Oscar in 2012, when Streep won for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady,” she thanked Gummer for his support. “First, I’m going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, it’s played to music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me,” she stated.

Streep and Gummer have four adult children together, including a son named Henry and three daughters named Mamie, Grace, and Louisa.

CNN has reached out to the actor’s publicist for additional comments.

