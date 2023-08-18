Mexican Actor David Ostrosky Passes Away at 66: A Loss for the Entertainment Industry

Mexican entertainment is grieving the loss of beloved actor David Ostrosky, who passed away at the age of 66. The news was confirmed by the Jewish Link, stating that Ostrosky died after battling cancer. Over the years, Ostrosky had shared his acting career in Mexico in various interviews, the last one being in 2022.

The news of Ostrosky’s passing was also shared by journalist Ezra Shabot and actress Arlette Pacheco, expressing their sorrow and offering condolences to the Ostrosky family.

The National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) also expressed their condolences, remembering Ostrosky for his remarkable performances in popular soap operas like “El vuelo del águila” and “La antorcha ignited”. His last project was “Overcoming absence”.

Although Ostrosky had never publicly confirmed his battle with cancer, rumors circulated about his health when he left the telenovela “Vencer” for health reasons. An alleged friend revealed that he had undergone chemotherapy treatment, with no positive outcome. It was reported that Ostrosky had his arm amputated due to a tumor that began in the humerus.

David Ostrosky, who was of Jewish descent, was survived by his wife Belinda Slomianski de Ostrosky, his children, Ariela Ostrosky de Goldstein, Pedro Ostrosky, Aaron Ostrosky, and his siblings Jacobo Ostrosky, Thelma Ostrovsky de Balas, and Diana Ostrovsky de Cohen.

Ostrosky was born and raised in Mexico City, where he built his artistic career. He initially focused on theatrical direction but became an actor due to a last-minute replacement in one of his own productions. He made his television acting debut in the mid-1980s and went on to appear in numerous telenovelas and films.

In addition to his success on television and the big screen, Ostrosky ventured into the world of television series. He appeared in shows like “Los simuladores” and “El encanto del águila”. However, he was most beloved for his role as “Dr. Salomón Cohen” in the Netflix series “La casa de las flores”.

David Ostrosky will be remembered not only for his contributions to the entertainment industry but also for his passion for his family, stating that they were his most important project. The cause of his death has not been disclosed at this time.

