The long-awaited Michael Jackson biographical film “Michael” announced the list of directors and screenwriters, and confirmed that it will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who has directed such famous cards as “Training Day”, “The Eunuch”, “Storm of the Sun” and “Liberation of Black Slaves”; as for the screenwriter It is in charge of John Logan, whose famous works are “The Last Samurai”, “The Aviator”, “Alien: Covenant”, “Gladiator” and so on.

Michael Jackson passed away in 2009. During his lifetime, he made great contributions and influences to pop music and global pop culture. He has 13 Grammy Awards and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards, 26 American Music Awards, and is still Guinness World Records “Most Selling Song Artist” record holder. The biographical film “Michael” about him first started in 2019. After many years of the epidemic, Lionsgate Films has finally announced that it will officially start filming– what is worth noting is that the producer of this film is Graham King, who has previously Best known for producing the Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, the highest-grossing music biopic of all time ($903 million worldwide) and winning Oscars the following year for Best Actor, Best film editing, best sound effects and other awards. This time, Graham King once again served as the producer of “Michael”. Jackson’s life.