Michael Santos, the goals, the importance of victory and the seguilla that is coming

Michael Santosthe figure on the pitch, spoke to ESPN, the television channel, just after the game, and could not hide his satisfaction while holding the ball that he took for having scored three goals in the same game, his second hat-trick since he has been in Talleres .

“This is thanks to the team, which assists me. The goal that I liked the most was the second and the one that cost me the most was the third, because it came fast and the pitch was fast and I was able to control it and touch it to the goalkeeper”, the Uruguayan striker began by saying.

Regarding the significance of the victory, Santos said: “It is very important to add at home, in previous games it cost us a little. Luckily we returned to the goal, we won again on our pitch and we have to continue like this”.

Now the “T” will visit Racing, then receive River and then the classic will come with Belgrano in Alberdi. In this regard, the Uruguayan stated: “We knew we were going to have an important run… San Lorenzo, Estudiantes, now Rosario Central… and if the most difficult ones don’t come, we’re going to have to rest and think about the next opponent.”

