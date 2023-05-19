Mirror Age Scarlett Johansson Stars in Alex Da Corte’s Creative Campaign for Prada Galleria

Echoes and reflections – the mirror of fashion. Pop culture star and internationally acclaimed actor Scarlett Johansson reinterprets Prada’s iconic Galleria bag in the expressive, vibrant colors of Venezuelan-American artist Alex Da Corte.

Johansson has been nominated for the Tony Award and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award, as well as the Academy Award. He is famous all over the world for his superb acting skills and dedicated performances. She is very talented in acting and can freely switch between multiple roles, identities and ideal incarnations. In essence, she herself is a kind of reflection and refraction—interpreting and revealing another individual, injecting personal inherent characteristics into role-playing.

An ongoing dialogue between Prada and prominent artists aims to examine the relationship between Prada classics and iconic cultural figures. For this collaboration, concept artist Da Corte has reimagined Johansson’s deep and vivid image. Da Corte’s work spans different media – video, performance, installation, painting, sculpture, and this is his first foray into fashion. His works freeze pop art and surrealism, blending between high culture and popular culture, creating a dreamlike, colorful and all-encompassing artistic vision, exploring the humanistic temperament that is in the same strain as Johansson’s works.

In the Galleria handbag advertising blockbuster, Johansson constantly transforms his image, blending in the sublimation and evolution of everyday reality, deriving pure colors. Color has always echoed the state of mind and evokes emotions at any time. At the same time, collective experiences and memories resurface, familiar gestures, attitudes and situations reenact – Johansson’s globally renowned image is once again reflected, highlighted and resonated in the campaign.

Hollywood star Johansson changes his identity and resets the context in the color rendering. The same goes for the Prada Galleria bag, whose silhouette becomes a canvas for exploring light and print. Here, Galleria is like a unique mirror, reflecting the ever-changing world around you.

team

outplay:Scarlett Johansson

concept, artand guidance:Alex Da Corte

Creative Direction: Ferdinando Verderi