High cholesterol, the alarm grows: the foods to avoid to avert the danger

High cholesterol alert: which foods should not be included in our diet in order not to take risks.

Nowadays due to the hectic pace of daily life and a bad diet more and more people suffer from high cholesterol. But what exactly is ‘cholesterol’? It belongs to the lipid family and is one of the components of the cell membrane. Therefore, it is present in the blood and in all tissues.

If on the one hand it is therefore essential for the construction of healthy cells, on the other it represents one of the main risk factors for our health. Excess cholesterol, in fact, can cause fatty deposits to build up in blood vessels and, consequently, a series of heart pathologies.

For this reason, it is important to monitor blood cholesterol levels. To do this, you must first follow a healthy and balanced diet. Besides, it’s good avoid eating certain foods very precise. Let’s find out which ones.

High cholesterol: the foods to avoid in order not to take risks

As we anticipated earlier, that of high cholesterol it is a very common problem directly connected to a bad diet. Therefore, if we want to avoid running into similar situations with serious consequences for our physical health, it is good to follow a healthy and balanced diet.

Also, it is important to try to limit or better yet to completely eliminate the intake of these three foods in particular:

these are mostly aged cheeses which, compared to fresh ones, contain a higher percentage of saturated fats, thus affecting the level of bad cholesterol in the blood. The consumption of butter and lard should also be limited; industrial and bakery products: in order not to meet high cholesterol, you must first limit the consumption of sugars. For this reason, packaged foods and baked goods should be avoided.

Well, now that you know what the health risks are if you suffer from high cholesterol and, above all, what are the foods that determine it, you will certainly try to stay away from it. For more information, do not hesitate to contact your trusted doctor.