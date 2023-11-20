Miss Universe 2023: Dominican Republic’s Representative Mariana Downing Fails to Make Top 20

Mariana Downing, the representative of the Dominican Republic in Miss Universe 2023, has not qualified for the Top 20 of the contest. The decision was made following an interview that the 84 candidates held with the members of the jury, as well as the preliminary gala where the models paraded in swimsuits and gala dresses.

The candidates who qualified for the Top 20 include the representatives of Nicaragua, Spain, Namibia, India, Venezuela, Thailand, Puerto Rico, Chile, Jamaica, USA, Nepal, Peru, Cameroon, Colombia, Pakistan, Australia, Philippines, Portugal, and El Salvador.

The most important beauty contest is being broadcast on Color Visión, channel 9, and through the Miss Universe YouTube channel. Stay tuned for more updates on the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

