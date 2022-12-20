[The Epoch Times, December 20, 2022](Epoch Times Yep Jie compiled and reported) The 2023 summer vacation file “Mission: Impossible 7” (translated by Lu: Mission: Impossible) behind-the-scenes trailer: “Fatal Reckoning Chapter 1” presented Get a new look at Tom Cruise’s most dangerous stunt, the most daring and insane he’s ever done.

As long as 9 minutes of wonderful behind-the-scenes footage, Cruise said: “This is far more than the most dangerous thing we have tried before.” Cruise then introduced the specific settings of this stunt in detail. He said: “This The specific scene and his team had been in the works for several years. The stunt was complex and involved a motorcycle chase up a cliff before ending with a cliff jump.”

Cruise said: “I have always wanted to do this since I was a child, and everything is for a global audience.”

He said: “The key to stunts is to reach a certain speed every time. There is no speedometer, only the sound and feel of the engine.”

Following the success of 2018’s Mission: Impossible: Fallout, Reckoning is the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible spy-thriller series, and Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt. An agent of the Possible Mission Force (IMF), which is expected to be the penultimate entry in the series.

In addition to Tom Cruise, other main original cast members include Ving Remus, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and newcomers Hayley Atwell, Shea Wenham, Punk Lementeff, Issey Murray, Henry Korzeny, Rob Delaney, Kerry Ivins, Indy LaPama, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tazza Davis, Forde Rick Schmidt…etc.

“Mission Impossible: Deadly Reckoning Chapter 1” is scheduled to be released in Taiwan on July 14, 2023.

In a new behind-the-scenes video shared by Paramount Pictures, a lot of the work goes into completing Cruise’s motorcycle cliff jump has the crew on edge.

Watch the new trailer below:

Responsible editor: Su Yang