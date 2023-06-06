MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon XT-4 Latest Joint Muller Shoes First Exposure

Maison Margiela brand branch MM6 After Maison Margiela and Salomon jointly launched the 2022 autumn and winter joint shoes, the two parties met again this season to create the first XT-4 Muller shoes.

MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon’s latest joint Muller shoes are the first to expose two color schemes. The first one is a combination of cream and earth colors, and the other one uses blue-green, purple and yellow to create a vibrant and vibrant appearance.

This time, the new XT-4 Muller shoe shape is just in line with summer needs, retaining its iconic shoe body configuration, including Agile Chassis™ skeleton, Quicklace™ elastic adjustment system with lacing pockets, EVA cushioning technology midsole Etc., you can see the words XT-4 Mule on the multi-color nylon strip on the tongue, with the MM6 Maison Margiela Logo on the toe and the Salomon Logo font on the side of the shoe, which greatly echoes the meaning of the joint name of the two popular brands. Finally, it is molded with OrthoLite ® The sockliner and Mud Contagrip® outsole finish off.

The release information of this joint series has not yet been confirmed, interested readers please pay attention.