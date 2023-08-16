Home » Moncler and Billionaire Boys Club Unveil Limited Joint Series for 20th Anniversary Celebration
Entertainment

Moncler and Billionaire Boys Club Unveil Limited Joint Series for 20th Anniversary Celebration

by admin
Moncler and Billionaire Boys Club Unveil Limited Joint Series for 20th Anniversary Celebration

Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club Launches Limited Joint Series

Last week, Moncler and Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) announced their latest joint series, and now the complete Lookbook and single product album have been released. This collaboration marks the 20th anniversary of Billionaire Boys Club, and it showcases their progress in the fashion industry.

The Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club limited joint series will be available for sale in Taiwan and includes jackets and a range of light clothing. The collection combines Moncler’s Italian luxury with BBC’s street fashion culture. One of the highlights is the new joint logo, which features a combination of Moncler letters and BBC’s iconic astronaut pattern.

The collection offers a wool-filled performance jacket with reflective BBC embroidery, Nappa sheepskin sleeves, a nylon lining, and a detachable hood. There is also a Moncler signature padded down jacket with detachable sleeves and a hood, embossed with the BBC’s iconic diamond and dollar patterns.

In addition to outerwear, the collection includes a cotton sports-neck crewneck T-shirt and a loose-fitting hoodie, both adorned with the BBC and Moncler collaboration felt woven label. To complete the collection, there is a wool jacquard-knit beanie with diamonds and dollar motifs.

The promotional image for the Moncler x BBC collaboration features the music duo Clipse. The image was shot by Pusha-T and No Malice in a snow scene, with large diamonds and dollar props highlighting the joint series items.

The Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club limited joint series officially launched on August 15th and can be found in BBC ICECREAM global stores. Don’t miss your chance to get your hands on this exciting collaboration that brings together the best of Italian luxury and street fashion culture.

You may also like

Families from Jardín 31 in Neuquén claimed the...

Rapper Magoo, Half of Timbaland & Magoo Duo,...

Winning Historical Drama ‘Houguan Woman’ Takes First Prize...

Lionel Messi’s great goal for Inter Miami against...

Former Member of Los Recoditos Band Faces Tragic...

Announcement: iQiyi to Launch New Urban Female Sassy...

Macri and Fernández, together: attended the swearing-in of...

Actor Darren Kent, known for his role in...

BEAMS PLUS Unveils Exciting and Versatile Autumn/Winter Collection

The mayor-elect of Plaza Huincul, Claudio Larraza and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy