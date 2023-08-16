Moncler and Billionaire Boys Club Unveil Limited Joint Series for 20th Anniversary Celebration

Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club Launches Limited Joint Series

Last week, Moncler and Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) announced their latest joint series, and now the complete Lookbook and single product album have been released. This collaboration marks the 20th anniversary of Billionaire Boys Club, and it showcases their progress in the fashion industry.

The Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club limited joint series will be available for sale in Taiwan and includes jackets and a range of light clothing. The collection combines Moncler’s Italian luxury with BBC’s street fashion culture. One of the highlights is the new joint logo, which features a combination of Moncler letters and BBC’s iconic astronaut pattern.

The collection offers a wool-filled performance jacket with reflective BBC embroidery, Nappa sheepskin sleeves, a nylon lining, and a detachable hood. There is also a Moncler signature padded down jacket with detachable sleeves and a hood, embossed with the BBC’s iconic diamond and dollar patterns.

In addition to outerwear, the collection includes a cotton sports-neck crewneck T-shirt and a loose-fitting hoodie, both adorned with the BBC and Moncler collaboration felt woven label. To complete the collection, there is a wool jacquard-knit beanie with diamonds and dollar motifs.

The promotional image for the Moncler x BBC collaboration features the music duo Clipse. The image was shot by Pusha-T and No Malice in a snow scene, with large diamonds and dollar props highlighting the joint series items.

The Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club limited joint series officially launched on August 15th and can be found in BBC ICECREAM global stores. Don’t miss your chance to get your hands on this exciting collaboration that brings together the best of Italian luxury and street fashion culture.