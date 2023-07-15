Home » Moncler Showcases Its Creative Footwear Lineup at Studio Ascenti
After the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, luxury fashion brand Moncler returned to its experimental studio, Studio Ascenti, to showcase its creativity and provide a sneak peek of the footwear designs set to launch in the second half of the year.

The highlight of Moncler’s shoe collection for 2022 is the Trailgrip GTX. Collaborating with Moncler Genius, the brand will introduce outdoor-specific shoe styles such as Trailgrip Grain, NMD, and Campus in collaboration with brands like Salehe Bembury and adidas Originals. Notably, the collection includes trendy and futuristic 3D printed shoes created in partnership with Zellerfeld.

The Trailgrip GTX, a popular style from Moncler, has been revamped with the addition of Gore-Tex on the upper, making it suitable for winter adventures. The Gaia Pocket Mid has also unveiled new color options and a high-top version inspired by Moncler jackets. Meanwhile, the exquisite Peka Trek boasts a waterproof design on the upper and a sock-style Trailgrip Knit, making it ideal for unpredictable weather conditions. Technical upgrades have been given to the Trailgrip Lite2, while the BBC Trailgrip Après Mid now comes in two additional colors to complete the entire collection.

Fashion enthusiasts and footwear aficionados who are intrigued by Moncler’s latest designs can catch a glimpse of the various shoes displayed at Studio Ascenti. Simply slide up to explore the impressive assortment of footwear on offer.

Moncler continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the fashion industry, pushing boundaries and delivering unique designs that blend style and functionality. With the upcoming shoe launches, the brand aims to captivate consumers with its cutting-edge creations and cement its position as a leader in luxury fashion footwear.

