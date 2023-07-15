Fukuoka Swimming World Championships: Chinese Athletes Shine in Preliminaries

Fukuoka Swimming World Championships Open

The prestigious Fukuoka World Swimming Championships commenced on the 14th to great anticipation from fans and athletes alike. On the opening day, the preliminaries for the men’s and women’s diving 1-meter springboard and synchronized swimming double technical optional took place, witnessing the outstanding performances of Chinese athletes.

In the women’s 1-meter springboard preliminaries, Lin Shan and Li Yajie showcased their skills and composure, securing the top two positions with 291.25 and 283.35 points respectively, effectively securing their spots in the finals. In a similarly impressive display, Peng Jianfeng and Zheng Jiuyuan took the lead in the men’s 1-meter springboard preliminaries with 403.75 and 371.65 points respectively, ensuring their progression to the finals as well.

The synchronized swimming double technical optional preliminaries witnessed Chinese twin sisters, Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, who are also the defending champions, claimed the top spot amongst 38 pairs with an impressive tally of 280.3334 points. Their routine centered around the national theme of “Lotus,” showcasing a seamless blend of softness and rigidity. Additionally, Japanese player and defending champion Ganyou Noriko clinched the first spot in the women’s singles technical optional preliminaries with 273.2700 points.

The 15th will witness the awarding of five gold medals, including events such as the diving mixed doubles 10-meter platform, women’s 1-meter springboard, men’s double 3-meter springboard, women’s 10 kilometers in open water, and synchronized swimming women’s singles. Athletes to watch out for include Olympic champion Wang Zongyuan, accompanied by his new partner Long Daoyi, competing in the men’s double 3-meter springboard. Zhang Jiaqi and Wang Feilong will showcase their talent in the mixed doubles 10-meter platform, while Sun Jiake and Wu Shutong are set to participate in the women’s 10-kilometer competition. Additionally, synchronized swimming mixed doubles will see the participation of renowned Chinese swimmers Shi Haoyu and Zhang Yiyao.

Spanning from the 14th to the 30th, the Fukuoka Swimming World Championships will present an exciting array of competitions in diving, synchronized swimming, water polo, high diving, swimming, and open water. Fans can expect exceptional performances from athletes from around the world. (Yue Chenxing Zhou Xin Li Jia)

