Morena Rial “got a job” as a cashier in a supermarket: “The pear that waits”

This Thursday, Morena Rial shared a video on her social networks where she showed how she works in the supermarket of her friend Matías, located in the San Martín district, Buenos Aires. As a mockery, Jorge Rial’s daughter assured that she has a position as a cashier and seller of fruits and vegetables.

“For those who don’t know, I wasn’t raised to work in a supermarket… but I just came to Mati’s and he suggested that I work here. So, well, here I am,” said the influencer in the recording that was uploaded to the Instagram account of the venture.

At the beginning of the last media war with her father, Morena spoke of those jobs that she could never do because “she was not raised for that.” A few days ago, in dialogue with LAM, the woman clarified that, if she has no other way to support herself financially, she could choose to work in customer service, but it is not something that she is in her priorities.

He later assured that, for the moment, he is living very well from the content he generates on social networks. In this context, she decided to make this fun video for the supermarket in Buenos Aires. In the recording, she is shown working in the grocery section.

“Bananas in pajamas”, “Sinful apples” and “The waiting pear” were the names he gave to the fruits he measured on the market scale. “Not in a supermarket, but in Lo de Mati yes! Our luxury balancer, @moreerial gave everything on this day”, they wrote from the account where the video was uploaded.