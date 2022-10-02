ROME – “MotoTematica – Rome Motorcycle Film Festival” has become an unmissable event for fans of motorcycles, cinema and more. The organizing committee of the event, scheduled for 8 and 9 October next at the Casa del Cinema in Rome, has just concluded the selection of the participating works that come from Italy, the United States, France, the Czech Republic and Argentina. “Great quality in the ideas and shooting of the documented subjects demonstrate the growing interest in a festival that is aimed not only at lovers of two wheels but also for filmmakers and documentary film enthusiasts – declared Benedetta Zaccherini, artistic director of the festival – Among the works that we have selected this year are numerous biographies of champions, manufacturers and protagonists of motorcycling, with historical in-depth paths on companies and men who have contributed with their work, largely in our country, to the birth, dissemination and incentive of international motorcycling passion. But there is no shortage of absolutely unique emotional stories based on travel experiences and memory, confirming that the bike represents for many the co-star of dreams and adventures that contribute to the enrichment of the spirit ”.





The categories in competition for the fourth edition of the film festival entirely dedicated to the world of motorcycles concern the best documentary short film, the best film short film, and the best documentary feature film. The jury that will decide the winners for each category will be defined in the coming weeks, while the audience in the hall will assign their vote in the “People’s Choice” section. The following titles were selected for the Documentary Short Films category: Transhumarathon by Fulvio Terminelli (Italy); Earnes: The story of Keith Hale’s 750ss (Usa); Contrasts by Aymeric Guittet (France). For the Short Films category: Transhumarathon by Fulvio Terminelli (Italy); Annavespa by Clelia Di Briggido (Italy); Silent night, Evel Night by James J. Butler, Charles Austin Muir (USA).

For the Documentary Feature Films category: Benelli on Benelli by Marta Miniucchi (Italy); Flat 6 by Adam Sejk (Czech Republic); The Courage to Go Beyond by Maurizio Pavone (Italy); Harley made in Cuba by Fito Pochat (Argentina); One more time by Tommaso Montaldo (Italy); The little indianapolis. Stories of men and motorcycles by Fabio Fasulo (Italy); Johann Zarco. The daring of a champion by Bernard Fau (France). The public will have free access to the event until all available seats are sold out. (Maurilio Rigo)