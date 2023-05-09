Mugler H&M: Allowing to be different

One of the high-profile joint designs in 2023, Mugler H&M, has attracted the attention and discussion of a large number of fashion lovers since the release of the visual music video in March. With the launch of the offline release event in New York on April 19, and the opening of additional purchases on the H&M China APP and mini-programs on April 27, it has aroused heated discussions and swiping screens among a large number of netizens and fans. On the occasion of the official release date on May 11, let us take a look at the highlights of this joint venture!

Part1:You can be many different versions of yourself in Mugler

Maybe Mugler’s name will make you feel strange, but Kim Kardashian (Kim Kardashian) wore a nude drop dress at Met Gala in 2019, BLACKPINK’s return in August 2022, and their recent appearance at the Coachella Music Festival These unique eye-catching designs must have appeared in your vision.

Founded in 1973 by French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, the brand’s clothing and runway designs showcase the themes of body positivity, gender fluidity, diversity and confidence that dominate fashion. Since 2018, Casey Cadwallader has been the creative director.

Left one Casey Cadwallader

Unfortunately, Thierry Mugler passed away in January 2022, so Casey decided to commemorate Mr. Mugler with this Mugler H&M series, while including the essence of the Mugler brand: a tribute to freedom and self-expression.

The collection covers both menswear and womenswear, and continues at the heart of Mugler’s ethos: fluid, transformative transgender looks, where any piece can be shared and restyled according to the unique identity of the wearer. Loud, playful, body positive, youthful, and open to many facets of each individual’s identity is what defines the collection.

H&M creative consultant Ann-Sofie Johansson said: Casey has great respect for the heritage of the brand and everything Mr. Mugler stands for. At the same time, he reinterpreted Mugler for a new generation. He was not overwhelmed by the history of the brand. He designed his own logo while continuing the classics. He made Mugler a completely recognizable brand.

Casey believes the collection captures the true essence of what Mugler is now: from classic bodysuits to sharply tailored suits and denim pieces, the exaggerated Power Shoulder design and fitted waist are a celebration of the body’s curves and Confident salute.

“I was determined to make this collection a true Mugler. The detail and quality of each piece had to be exactly the same as what we make, and I wanted to showcase the energy of Mugler, which has always been about clothing that allows for personal liberation. You can be many in Mugler Different me,” Casey said.

Part2：Mugler H&MInterpretation of the New York showmulticultural aesthetics

Mugler’s show performance also presents the cultural core of diversity, inclusiveness, and self-expression awareness that the brand has always conveyed. The event held in New York on April 19, with a unique form of fusion of music, fashion, performance, club culture and dance, paid homage to the iconic brand that has always flowed in Mugler’s blood from the beginning of Thierry Mugler’s founding of the brand to the current creative director Casey Cadwallader. A tribute to the gorgeous and dramatic style.

See also new round of witnesses on the social work of the Judiciary

A circle around the stage and four curved screens surround the whole venue. Models catwalk, dance, and music performances are interspersed with each other. Combined with the dazzling lighting design and camera tracking on the scene, it gives the audience an excellent immersive audio-visual feast. British rapper Shygirl, Ghanaian pop singer Amaarae and American musician Earthheater, who appeared in the series of visual music short films, appeared in unique styles created by the series, sang popular songs, and performed together to celebrate the birth of the Mugler H&M designer collaboration series. The specially created new version of the classic club song “Music Sounds Better With You” in the 1990s pushed the atmosphere to the peak.

As Mugler creative director Casey expressed: This is not only the perfect way to welcome people into the realm of fashion, but also an unforgettable moment around freedom, personal expression, self-liberation and building fashion inspiration.

Part3：to more peopleAdmired Muglerstyle

This joint series,MugglesandH&MRe-engraving many popular items of the brand in recent years, restoring the essence of classic items. From niche fashion to the vision of the global mass market step by step,MugglesHas always been able to understand the fashion culture market environment and needs. At present, between brand culture and market prices, how to make fashion items widely accepted by more young audiences is also a link worth discussing in this joint series. H&M is known for its leading mass market popularity, which is in line with Mugler’s spirit of tolerance and acceptance, as Casey said: “I think there is a common value system between H&M and Mugler, and both care about making people accessible. Amazing fashion, all about confidence and contentment, and opening up the style conversation to a wide range of people. Mugler’s world has always been about inviting people in, and that’s what we do here.”

When the brand further achieves “popularization”, more people will know about Mugler’s style. It is an opportunity for everyone to have a dialogue with the style, admiring the universality of Mugler, this is the real spirit of Mugler.” Talking about the market advantage of this joint series, Casey added.

ASJ says: Mugler and Casey have been very generous with many of their key pieces. That’s always been what we at H&M want – because our customers are so hungry for a piece of fashion history. That’s exactly what Casey delivers.

Finally, both ASJ and Casey expressed their high expectations for the Chinese market. Casey said that more and more Chinese artists are wearing Mugler, and he looks forward to establishing a deeper style dialogue with Chinese fashion lovers.

Image credit: H&M

Written by: Zhang Yueying