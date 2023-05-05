Musical “Age of Awakening” set off a frenzy of performances at the “May 4th” Youth Festival – Xinhua English.news.cn

Yesterday afternoon, there was a drizzle in Beijing, but the Century Theater was still full of people. In the singing of the musical “Age of Awakening”, more than 1,600 audience members were excited and paid tribute to the revolutionary pioneers in a special way.

The musical “The Age of Awakening” is adapted from 43 episodes of the TV series of the same name, which vividly reproduces the firm will of the revolutionary pioneers in the torrent of the times to break through the darkness and find the way to the light. In the second half, the “May 4th Movement” chapter used passionate fast-paced songs and dances to present the scene of young students marching to the streets to fight. , won heartfelt applause from the audience.

Party branch groups from various units can be seen everywhere at the performance site, and many young party members came to the scene spontaneously. They unfurled bright red party flags and took photos under the large characters of “Awakening Age” on the performance poster. The national spirit of the revolutionary pioneers and the power of stage art shocked everyone. Mr. Zhao, a young audience, was deeply encouraged: “The musical “Age of Awakening” allows us to see the revolutionary youth a hundred years ago again. They used their youth and indomitable spirit to defend the dignity of the nation. We are born in a great era, and we will shoulder the burden a hundred years later. A glorious mission, we should use hard work to interpret our youth.” “The martyrs exchanged their lives for the rejuvenation of the country and the independence of the nation. Although the road to revolution is difficult, what remains unchanged is their determination to change the destiny of the country. “Ms. Li, a young audience, said, “We must inherit the spirit of the May Fourth Youth. Only in this way can our country be more prosperous and our nation more high-spirited.”

It is reported that as a key project of the 2022 “Great Drama Watching Beijing”, the tickets for the first round of the musical “Awakening Age” have all been sold out, and more than 10,000 spectators have entered the theater to watch the performance. (Reporter Gao Qian)