Volunteers by the pool: show youthful demeanor with smiles and services_Zhejiang Online

Volunteers by the pool: show youthful demeanor with smiles and service

2023-05-05 10:29:16





Source: Tide News





Photo by reporter Dong Xuming

The 2023 National Swimming Championships is in full swing in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Natatorium. This is the first high-level national event hosted by the Asian Games venue since its establishment. During the consecutive days of competition, the volunteers won praises from athletes and spectators from all over the world with their sincere smiles and considerate services.



Ceremonial Volunteers at Awards Ceremony

On May 4th, volunteers from Zhejiang Jiliang University celebrated the May 4th Youth Day together with former swimming world champion Tang Jingzhi (middle in the front row).

The volunteers carried the boxes containing the athletes’ belongings by the swimming pool, and their movements were uniform.

Volunteers in the stands use dance to mobilize the emotions of the audience