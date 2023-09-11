Headline: Elon Musk and Grimes Expecting Third Child Amidst Custody Battle with Singer Demanding Access

Subtitle: Singer accuses Musk of keeping children away, seeks resolution

In surprising news, tech billionaire Elon Musk and singer Claire Elise Boucher, famously known as Grimes, are reportedly expecting their third child together. The announcement comes amidst a bitter custody battle between the couple, as the singer demands access to her children with Musk.

Despite being “separated” since 2021, Musk and Grimes have continued to cohabitate in the same house, though they sleep in separate beds. While in this unconventional arrangement, Musk became a father to twins with another woman named Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink.

The couple’s recent pregnancy confirms that their relationship is far from over, despite the challenges they face. The newborn, who Elon Musk has named Tau Techno Mechanicus, joins siblings with equally peculiar names. The couple’s first child originally went by the unique name X Æ A-12, which violated California laws due to including numbers and symbols outside the alphabet. They later agreed to change it to X Yes A-Xii. Their second child is named Exa Dark Siderail.

Notably, the couple’s third child, affectionately referred to as “Tau,” adds to the list of unconventional names in their family. However, speculation about the meaning behind these names remains unknown.

An alleged comment by Grimes has recently gone viral, suggesting that Musk is preventing her from seeing their children. This comment came in response to a post by journalist Walter Isaacson discussing Musk’s relationship with his children. Grimes pleaded with Isaacson to speak to Musk, urging him to “unlock” the situation so that she can at least see a photo of their children.

While it is believed that the comment has been deleted from social media, a screenshot continues to circulate, capturing the singer’s desperate plea for resolution.

The custody battle between Musk and Grimes sheds light on the challenges faced by high-profile individuals when it comes to co-parenting and maintaining familial relationships. As the news of their third child spreads, the world awaits further updates on their situation.

