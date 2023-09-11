Blue Jays Sweep Royals with Kevin Kiermaier’s Tiebreaking Homer

Blue Jays Sweep Royals with 5-2 Victory

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays continued their winning streak with a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Kevin Kiermaier’s tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning proved to be the game-changing moment.

Entering the game tied with the Seattle Mariners in the wild card race, Toronto’s victory boosted their playoff hopes. With a game and a half lead over the Texas Rangers, the Blue Jays are now focused on their upcoming four-game series against Texas, starting on Monday. Seattle’s loss at Tampa Bay put the Blue Jays one game ahead of them in the wild card race.

Kiermaier’s eighth home run of the year off right-hander Taylor Clarke (2-5) broke the 2-2 tie. Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio extended the lead to 5-2 with RBI singles off Jackson Kowar in the eighth inning.

José Berríos of the Blue Jays was dominant on the mound, allowing only two runs and five hits in seven innings. This win marked a breakthrough for Berríos, who had gone five outings without a win.

In a disappointing season for the Royals (44-100), who currently hold the worst record in the majors, this loss marked their fourth consecutive defeat, leading to a milestone of 100 losses for the first time since 2019.

Among the standout players for the Royals were Edward Olivares who went 2-for-4, Salvador Pérez with a 1-for-4 performance and one RBI, and Maikel García who went 0-for-4. The Blue Jays had notable contributions from Santiago Espinal, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who went 0-for-2 but scored one run, and Alejandro Kirk, who went 1-for-3.

With this series sweep, the Blue Jays are gaining momentum in their pursuit of a playoff spot. Fans are eager to see if they can maintain their winning streak in the upcoming series against the Rangers.

