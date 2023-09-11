In October Avianca will increase the frequency of flights to Villavicencio – news

The social, cadastral and judicial work in favor of land claimants in the municipalities of Puerto Rico, La Macarena, Vistahermosa, Mesetas, Lejanías, El Castillo, Cubarral, Acacías, Villavicencio and Puerto Gaitán, will advance with the support of the Public Force, which determined that security conditions exist for field trips by collaborators of the Land Restitution Unit.

In development of the meeting of the Local Operational Committee for Land Restitution, COLR, of Meta, chaired by César Santoyo, director of the URT in the department, the military and police forces, analyzed the conditions of public order in the municipalities of Meta and They defined the continuity of the Unit’s actions to respond to 3,502 requests in the administrative stage of the process.

Thus, progress will be made with the intervention of 777 requests from Puerto Rico, 22 from the urban area of ​​Macarena, 66 from the urban area of ​​Vistahermosa, 569 claims from Mesetas, 181 from Lejanías, 570 from El Castillo, 60 from Cubarral, 269 from Villavicencio, 298 from Acacías and 690 requests for land restitution from Puerto Gaitán.

Director Santoyo thanked the Public Force for the support in the restitution process to ensure that the victims of abandonment and forced dispossession return to their lands, restoring their trust in the Colombian State, replanting life and transforming territories.

The COLR of the department of Meta also had the presence of the 25th Judicial Prosecutor of Lands, Nelson Ordóñez, officials of the Ombudsman’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the operations officers of the Seventh Brigade of the Army, of the Eastern Specific Command, the Rapid Deployment Force, Fudra1, the Meta Police and the Villavicencio Metropolitan Police.

Source: Land Restitution Unit

