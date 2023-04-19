Home » must see! The Chinese dubbing of “Slam Dunk” is confirmed and the notice is coming: the original accent is poisoned in seconds and the youth returns–fast technology–technology changes the future
Entertainment

must see! The Chinese dubbing of “Slam Dunk” is confirmed and the notice is coming: the original accent is poisoned in seconds and the youth returns–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
must see! The Chinese dubbing of “Slam Dunk” is confirmed and the notice is coming: the original accent is poisoned in seconds and the youth returns–fast technology–technology changes the future

must see! The Chinese dubbing of “Slam Dunk” is confirmed.

2023-04-19 13:25:33 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Fast Technology News on April 19, the dubbing lineup of the Chinese version of “Slam Dunk” that many people have been thinking about is finally confirmed.

Judging from the official preview, No. 7 point guard Miyagi Ryota (Chinese dubbing: Gu Jiangshan), No. 14 shooting guard Mitsui Shou (Chinese dubbing: Tut Harmon), No. 11 small forward Rukawa Feng (Chinese dubbing: Guan Zhihong), No. 10 power forward Sakuragi Hanamichi (Chinese dubbing: Yu Zhengsheng), No. 4 center Akagi Takenori (Chinese dubbing: Liu Beichen).

Many netizens said after watching it, my god, Rukawa Kaede’s dubbing hit childhood, and Gu Jiangshan is also great, the original accent is really great.

The original film was serialized in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump” from 1990 to 1996. There are 31 volumes in the booklet, 24 volumes in the complete version, and 20 volumes in the newly edited edition. The circulation of manga in Japan has exceeded 120 million volumes. It was once popular all over the world.

This release made many people call “Childhood is back”, and said that they must go to the cinema to watch it, so as to regain the happiness of their youth.

must see! The Chinese dubbing of

must see! The Chinese dubbing of

must see! The Chinese dubbing of

must see! The Chinese dubbing of

must see! The Chinese dubbing of

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

See also  Forget the 'rip-offs' of used vehicles: Spoticar guarantees

You may also like

The reality of education in Córdoba

Herbaria are not all the same

Who was David Koresh, the leader of the...

Kering Group Celebrates the Creativity of Female Choreographers...

With Guy Bourdin, elegance is the absolute protagonist

Tied and in pairs, this was the last...

Dragon Ball Mall Welfare | “Magic Dream” Parent-child...

Political cunning for the sake of perpetuity

CP Company launched a new 2023 spring and...

40 years after ‘Modern Clicks’, the Charly García...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy