must see! The Chinese dubbing of “Slam Dunk” is confirmed and the notice is coming: the original accent is poisoned in seconds and the youth returns–fast technology–technology changes the future

must see! The Chinese dubbing of “Slam Dunk” is confirmed.

Fast Technology News on April 19, the dubbing lineup of the Chinese version of “Slam Dunk” that many people have been thinking about is finally confirmed.

Judging from the official preview, No. 7 point guard Miyagi Ryota (Chinese dubbing: Gu Jiangshan), No. 14 shooting guard Mitsui Shou (Chinese dubbing: Tut Harmon), No. 11 small forward Rukawa Feng (Chinese dubbing: Guan Zhihong), No. 10 power forward Sakuragi Hanamichi (Chinese dubbing: Yu Zhengsheng), No. 4 center Akagi Takenori (Chinese dubbing: Liu Beichen).

Many netizens said after watching it, my god, Rukawa Kaede’s dubbing hit childhood, and Gu Jiangshan is also great, the original accent is really great.

The original film was serialized in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump” from 1990 to 1996. There are 31 volumes in the booklet, 24 volumes in the complete version, and 20 volumes in the newly edited edition. The circulation of manga in Japan has exceeded 120 million volumes. It was once popular all over the world.

This release made many people call “Childhood is back”, and said that they must go to the cinema to watch it, so as to regain the happiness of their youth.