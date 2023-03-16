Not only panic and worry, when a child is sick, of course, parents spend more time, effort and money to make children feel more comfortable and relieve symptoms.

The change of seasons, which is often marked by unpredictable weather like today, makes parents anxious. Extreme weather changes, heat, rain, strong winds make your little one susceptible to coughing colds and fever.

Apply MyBestie to relieve nasal congestion

The following is the first aid so that your little one is comfortable during transition and parents are not in a hurry to give medicine when the child shows mild early signs of illness. Parents can apply My Bestie which is formulated with a special formulation that prioritizes natural ingredients as first aid when their little one is sick.

My Bestie Essential Oil Roll On, for First Aid when Children are Sick

Usually when children have shown symptoms of fever, sneezing and reduced active movements, mom does not immediately give medicine. Apart from observing the symptoms of illness that appear, the mother gives My Bestie so that the child is more comfortable and relieves the initial symptoms when sick.

MyBestie Essential oil roll on which is practical and easy to use for babies as well as children

My Bestie is an Essential Oil Roll On which is very easy to use, adapted for your little one, safe and provides effects as well as benefits so that your little one feels more comfortable and the initial symptoms of illness are reduced.

Mom has used it several times My Bestie with 3 variants which has benefits and relieves early symptoms when your little one is sick. Natural essential oil products that have been formulated for baby skin, such as My Bestie, can also be an option. Moreover, it is certified (BPOM OT), so that its natural ingredients have been proven safe for the skin of children and babies.

Benefits and Product Variants of My Bestie Essential Oil Roll On

Bringing My Bestie is very practical for traveling, especially the My Bestie Essential Oil Roll On which is now a mainstay for mom and dad to keep your little one warm, comfortable and protected from mosquito bites.

Because they often play outdoors, My Bestie products are very helpful and provide complete benefits and variants for your little one’s needs.

MyBestie is an Essential roll on formulated from 100% natural ingredients and contains vitamin E which nourishes the skin of babies and children, comes as first aid when children are sick, maintains health so that your little one doesn’t get sick easily.

What are the advantages of MYBESTIE ESSENTIAL OIL compared to other products?

100% natural sourced ingredients, no alcohol and perfume

Contains Vit. E which is useful for maintaining the health of children’s skin

Does not dry quickly and lasts longer than similar products on the market

Halal and certified MUI & BPOM

Packaged in an 8ml roll-on form, it makes it easier to apply to your little one’s skin

When mommy applies it to the skin of mommy and her little one it doesn’t cause an allergic reaction because the ingredients are safe and suitable for babies and children.

I like the most when using My Bestie for baby massage, because the importance of baby massage (infant massage) is not only to optimize the growth and development of your little one, but also as a method to strengthen the bond between baby and parents.

One way to maximize the results of this massage is to use natural oils that do not cause allergies to the skin.

My Bestie comes in three variants:

Ellie (Pink) Helps calm children when they have a fever Reducing headaches Helps give a warm feeling to the body Relieves flatulence, as well as moisturizes the skin



Pingu (Blue) Relieves flu symptoms Helps relieve nasal congestion Relieve respiratory tract Provides a calming effect Warms the body Reducing headaches Moisturizes the skin



Moti (Green in Color) Able to avoid mosquito bites Reducing itching from insects Eliminate and neutralize odors Helps give a warm feeling to the body Relieves flatulence Moisturizes the skin



It is very suitable for use by the whole family, so when a child is sick, you don’t rush to take medicine. Initial symptoms when a child is sick using My Bestie as first aid. So don’t take medicine carelessly, the dosage must also be consulted with the pediatrician first.

By using My Bestie, it will be wiser to provide care for children in a natural way and with minimal side effects of chemical drugs. My Bestie not only provides comfort for your little one but helps strengthen the bond between children and parents as well.

It is easier for children to feel comfortable using MyBestie products as a practical choice of essential oils, easy to spread and relieve early symptoms as well as first aid when children are sick.

Moms using My Bestie Essential Oil Roll On can experience the additional benefits of essential oils for children, for example helping to deal with skin problems due to neighbor bites, or diaper rash. This oil can also help your little one sleep better. Then able to overcome the problem of digestive disorders in children to increase immunity.

When children feel comfortable they will have fun playing, eating heartily and their growth and development will also be optimal. Children have maintained immunity and don’t get sick easily. Most importantly, don’t always rush to use drugs, so you are really wiser and your life is always motivated to be healthier.

Using My Bestie is quite easy, you can directly apply it to the area needed, such as the neck, back, chest, stomach, legs or head. My Bestie, of course, is only used or smeared for external use, yes, and it is enough to provide benefits for your little one.

Really, once I tried it, I immediately felt warm and comfortable, because my mother also used it. Especially for going to school, I always have My Bestie in my bag. So always stock My Bestie so that children are more comfortable and safe, of course, they can be used whenever needed.

My Bestie’s purchase,

Of course, it’s very easy and the price is also affordable, you don’t need to spend hundreds of thousands of rupiah. It’s great when other parents also use My Bestie and feel the many benefits right away.

It’s very easy to get MyBestie via online, at Shopee there is a promo, from the normal price of Ro. 55,000 only Rp. 35,000 only.

Online Purchase

Shopee : mybestieofﬁcial1

Tokopedia : mybestieofficial

TikTok: MyBestie.ofﬁcial

Blibli : My Bestie

Offline purchase

Indokids Baby & Kid Mart – Bandung

Little K Babyshop – Bandung

Oroku – Bandung

Yen’s Baby & Kid Shop – Bandung

More complete info

mybestie.info

Instagram: mybestieofﬁcial

Tiktok: mybestie.ofﬁcial

Whatsapp : http://wa.me/6287776776718