In an exercise of accountability and complying with the provisions of articles 199 of the Constitution of the Republic and 111 of the Internal Regulations of the Legislative Assembly, in ordinary plenary session number 99, the president of the Court of Accounts of the Republic (CCR ), Roberto Antonio Anzora Quiroz, delivered the 2022 Labor Report to the president of that State body, Ernesto Castro Aldana.

Said report reports that the CCR began in fiscal year 2022, a total of 734 audits, of which 503 reports have been issued, of which 213 that were carried out to municipalities stand out, on the use of own funds, allocation of the Fund for the Economic and Social Development (FODES), resources assigned to attend the COVID-19 emergency and Storms Amanda and Cristóbal.

Detecting a questioned amount of $122,660,742.01, due to financial differences and inappropriate use of public funds.

Regarding Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), this auditing entity audited 85, detecting in them findings for an amount of $1,605,603.64 of public funds that were inadequately administered by these organizations.

While 205 audits were carried out on public entities of the Central Government, autonomous, hospitals, municipal associations, schools and external cooperation projects in which findings were detected for an amount of $17,042,687.67.

The Court of Accounts is permanently carrying out inspection processes in a technical and professional manner, guaranteeing that public resources are being used for the objectives for which they were designated.

