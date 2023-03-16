The departure of Óscar Rentería from the Caracol Radio program El Pulso del Fútbol, ​​which is broadcast on Caracol Radio from Monday to Friday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM nationwide, has given much to talk about. For this reason, From now on, the names of the possible replacements are being considered after the controversial departure.

The name that gains the most strength, due to his experience and accurate comments in different media, is that of John Philip Cadavidwith extensive experience in media such as RCN Televisión, Win Sports and others.

One of those who confirmed the news was Alejandro Pino Calad, who said on his social networks: “I am glad that a serious and pilot guy like Juan Felipe Cadavid now has his own space in the Pulse. Much deserved”.

However, other versions say that it would be Adrian Romagnoli who would arrive at Caracol Radio in the position of Óscar Rentería, to carry out El Pulso del Fútbol together with César Augusto Londoño. Only in the next few days will the arrival of a new member to the renowned radio program be made official.

The farewell of Óscar Rentería from El Pulso del Fútbol

Faced with his imminence, the journalist decided to clarify things on his Twitter account, so that the rumors that put him in a dismissal for talking about an alleged sexual abuse, was rectified by Rentería, arguing that he does not regret having said what he said.

“I do not regret my statements, I spoke completely frankly about what happened,” commented in one of his tweets the journalist Rentería, who was denying what was shown by some media, which announced that he was fired Snail Radio.

“It is false that they fired me, I decided to resign before joining the well-thinking moralists,” Rentería commented on the situation in which he has been involved.

The truth about the departure of Óscar Rentería from Caracol Radio

The renowned and experienced sports commentator, Óscar Rentería, referred to his departure from Caracol and Radio and assured that the abrupt decision came to him at any moment: “The truth is that I was very surprised by the latest determination made by Caracol Radio in Colombia, which I had to accept, but of course I will never share.”

His close circle was stunned by the news: “I was surprised, but it also surprised many collaborators, employees and clients of Caracol Radio throughout the country that They have sent me all their messages of support. To all, my eternal gratitude. Also to many colleagues from the press, radio and television who sent their messages of solidarity, saying that this must be considered a serious failure against freedom of expression in our country. Also to thousands of listeners of Pulso del Fútbol who, together with César Augusto Londoño, its director, and those listeners, we managed to place it in the first place in tune, not only in sports audience in Colombia, but also in billing”.

Rentería assures that he leaves Caracol Radio with his head held high and with the firmness of a job well done: “For this reason, at this moment with the work accomplished, I can retire from Caracol through the front door. But I want to tell you what happened. It turns out that in France a girl denounced Achraf Hakimi, star player of Paris Saint Germain for alleged rape. As it is a repeated news in many parts of the world, I said verbatim in El Pulso, look at the seriousness that my intervention supposedly had.

The reason why Óscar Rentería left Pulso de Caracol Radio

Rentería’s words, although strong and direct as usual, were nothing more than an alert for women to take care of their decisions before getting involved with a soccer player: “To all the girls who receive an invitation from a soccer player to attend for the first time, to meet in his bachelor apartment, I recommend that you first think twice, because there have been known cases of rape and it is better to avoid it.”

In his reflection, the journalist emphasized the care they should take and the regular behavior that is traditionally followed when having an appointment, without the first relationship being intimate: “And I also told them: I have a wife, I have daughters I have granddaughters, and I have recommended to all of them that they first have to get to know the person, accept an invitation to lunch, to the movies, to eat, establish a healthy, dignified, honest and not go first to a soccer player’s bachelor apartment where you can take a risk ”.

This time, as his criticism went beyond sports, it reached the ears of the station’s high command and Óscar Rentería had a confrontation on the subject: “That is a prevention, a message of solidarity with women, but in any case, someone misinterpreted it, as a criminal act, an offense, a person making a very serious mistake I send it to the sports authorities of Caracol, to the people who manage the company at a national and international level and a decision was made that I had to accept as I said at the beginning, but that I will never share ”.

So far it is unknown who would be the person who felt alluded to by Rentería’s words and the reasons why Caracol Radio and the journalist broke relations. However, the sports commentator took the opportunity to say goodbye to his audience through his Twitter account: “I’m leaving with the satisfaction fulfilled, I’m leaving with my duty fulfilled and I’m leaving the Pulse, thanks to César Augusto Londoño and our listeners, as the first sports program in the country. A very great happiness for all and I love you very much ”.