At this time there are blockades in different parts of the city due to the national strike called by taxi drivers for this February 22. If you plan to transit on this day, take note of concentration points Where will the protesters be?

After the provisions given by the taxi drivers guild Faced with a possible strike that will take place on February 22, the intention of the drivers to take to the streets in all the cities of the country was confirmed.

Union spokesmen have already confirmed their intentions to take to the streets after recent meetings with the Ministry of Health that were advanced in order to reach a consensus to avoid the provisions of the drivers.

However, the meetings held this Monday, February 21, did not bear fruit because the taxi drivers did not back down due to complaints and claims that they have to deal with issues such as the price of gasoline, sanctions by transit agents and informal public transport through digital platforms.

“The Ministry of Transport convenes virtually and/or in person for next Tuesday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m., at the entity’s facilities, the representatives of the taxi sector to the meeting of the negotiation table with the Ministers of Labor, ICT, Transport and Science and Technology“, announced the ministry in previous days.

With this meeting it was sought that the taxi drivers’ union would present the reasons for which the strike would begin, in addition the requests would be heard in order to provide a solution to the drivers’ non-conformity.

Faced with the requests, Minister Guillermo Reyes announced his intentions to work to listen to the drivers, however, no consensus was reached, so an indefinite strike was announced.

The main cities that would have the unemployment of taxi drivers would be Medellín, Cali, Tunja, Villavicencio and Manizales.

Due to the above, the concentration points that the mobilization of taxi drivers will have in the Colombian capital are already known, which include several of the main avenues of Bogotá. Drivers will be at: