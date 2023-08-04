“My daughter is threatened and is afraid of Mauro Icardi”

Wanda Nara decided to travel to Türkiye to accompany her husband Mauro Icardi, who signed a contract with Galatasaray, although He will return to Argentina shortly to undergo the corresponding treatment to resolve his health issue.always accompanied by their relatives. Nora Colosimo traveled to help her daughter, while Andres Nara He remained in the country because, at the moment, Wanda has no relationship with him and does not want to have it.

He The father of the MasterChef host was once again in LAM with his wife, the vedette Alice Barbasolato ask for a place in Dancing 2023 and to talk about how the family is experiencing the surprising news of Wanda’s illness. Yanina Latorre said that even though there is no link between Wanda’s parentsthey communicated when the Mauro Icardi’s alleged infidelity with China Suárez.

Why Wanda Nara’s family does not want Mauro Icardi

“It was at the time of Mauro’s infidelity with China Suárez. Nora called her ex to intercede for Wanda and get her to end the relationship since she considered him a toxic person for her daughter. It seems that at first Nora didn’t want her to continue with Icardi because he has a character… And I have texts where Nora talks to you and asks for your help”.

“It is that Wan is threatened, it is that she loves him, but she is also afraid of him. She talks badly to him, convinces her to travel, she makes him believe it’s the best thing and then she’s going to be alone there and I’m here and none of us see or hear what’s going on. As good he is the best, but as bad he has a lot of evil “Nora would have told her ex at the time. “Yes, there were many conversations, I offered myself directly and we had a conversation. I kill and die for any of my daughters. Previously, I was always present. Nora always consulted me. We were married for a long time and she knows how far I can go, ”said Andrés Nara, who after he confirmed that with his wife he made“ a kind of campaign ”so that his daughter does not return to Turkey.

“It is very complicated because she will say that the children finish their classes there in May and then she will see, but they are four months that will be eternal for everyone if he gets sick. I suggested that he stay and start here in March, we even got him to school, in front of Santa Bárbara, and he turned it around again and they are leaving on 13″, read Yanina Latorre in another of Nora’s supposed chats.

The truth is that Wanda does not like her father’s public appearances with her partner, much less if he reveals family intimacies.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

