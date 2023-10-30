My first runway was fun!We look forward to working with Men’s Nonno in the future.[豊田裕大ブログ]

Hello, I’m Yudai Toyoda!
First of all, thank you very much for the Girls Award on 9/30!
Well, the first runway was fun.
It had been a while since almost all the men’s non-no models were able to gather together, and it had a festival feel to it.
I could feel that the editorial department, the hair and make-up people, the stylists, and all the other people were working together to make the stage look great, and I felt like we were in a great space.
The new models have been decided, and we will become a new men’s nonno, but we look forward to your continued support! !
The catering has become so extensive that I can’t even eat at all, so I’ll eat more next time I have a chance to go out! !