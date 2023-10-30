Home » My first runway was fun!We look forward to working with Men’s Nonno in the future.[豊田裕大ブログ]
Entertainment

My first runway was fun!We look forward to working with Men’s Nonno in the future.[豊田裕大ブログ]

by admin
My first runway was fun!We look forward to working with Men’s Nonno in the future.[豊田裕大ブログ]

Hello, I’m Yudai Toyoda!

First of all, thank you very much for the Girls Award on 9/30!

Well, the first runway was fun.

It had been a while since almost all the men’s non-no models were able to gather together, and it had a festival feel to it.

I could feel that the editorial department, the hair and make-up people, the stylists, and all the other people were working together to make the stage look great, and I felt like we were in a great space.

The new models have been decided, and we will become a new men’s nonno, but we look forward to your continued support! !

The catering has become so extensive that I can’t even eat at all, so I’ll eat more next time I have a chance to go out! !

See also  Di Lieba wins the first-instance lawsuit against mask merchants for infringement and wins 30,000 yuan Di Lieba_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

You may also like

Horoscope Prediction for Monday, October 30, 2023: Insights...

Once upon a time there was the 2CV...

The Luxurious Combination of Films in November: Andy...

My Soft Girl Era | the dresser

Matthew Perry’s Divine Audition: From Praying to Stardom...

Honor of Kings 2023 Co-Creation Night: Unveiling Blockbuster...

Participated in Summer Comiket for the first time....

The Prodigy Child: Astrological Predictions for October 30

Kate Young and Monica Vinader Unveil Their Highly...

The sun is rising in the desert sky

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy