Mbuji-Mayi: the headquarters of the Lumumbiste Party ransacked by unknown persons

The National Secretary of the Lumumbiste Party, Joseph Kalambayi deplored, Saturday October 28, the acts of vandalism suffered by the headquarters of his political party in Mbuji-Mayi (Kasaï-Oriental) during the night from Friday to last Saturday.

Located on Inga Avenue in the commune of Dibindi, the Lumbiste Party office was vandalized by unidentified people. They tore up some effigies of representatives of this political party and took away others. They also stole some plastic chairs and other valuable goods from this political party.

Joseph Kalambayi protests against these acts which he describes as political intolerance.

The national secretary of the Lumumbiste Party wants serious investigations to be carried out to identify these people.

