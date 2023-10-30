Home » Mbuji-Mayi: the headquarters of the Lumumbiste Party ransacked by unknown persons
News

Mbuji-Mayi: the headquarters of the Lumumbiste Party ransacked by unknown persons

by admin

The National Secretary of the Lumumbiste Party, Joseph Kalambayi deplored, Saturday October 28, the acts of vandalism suffered by the headquarters of his political party in Mbuji-Mayi (Kasaï-Oriental) during the night from Friday to last Saturday.

Located on Inga Avenue in the commune of Dibindi, the Lumbiste Party office was vandalized by unidentified people. They tore up some effigies of representatives of this political party and took away others. They also stole some plastic chairs and other valuable goods from this political party.

Joseph Kalambayi protests against these acts which he describes as political intolerance.

The national secretary of the Lumumbiste Party wants serious investigations to be carried out to identify these people.

See also  Foggia, the Italian abyss - the Republic

You may also like

Challenges and Experiences: Denied Visa for Temporary Work...

Elvia Milena Sanjuán is the new governor of...

Chongqing Implements Measures to Promote Integrated Medical and...

Striker Bas Dost collapses during game in Netherlands

A literary marathon took place in the Haapsalu...

Venezuelan Citizens Causing Security Havoc in US Cities:...

To motivate sports tourism, the CC del Cauca...

Lindner: German social benefits worked like a magnet

Education announces suspension of public and private classes...

Lucrative Job Opportunities in California’s American Far West

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy