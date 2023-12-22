Myrka Dellanos Opens Up About the Personal Hardships She is Facing

Television personality and journalist Myrka Dellanos has opened up about a difficult time she is currently facing in her personal life. In a recent interview, Dellanos shared that she is going through a challenging moment but expressed her faith that she will overcome the situation.

The former host of “Primer Impacto” revealed that despite the hardships, she maintains hope and positivity for the future. Dellanos did not go into detail about the specific nature of the situation she is dealing with, but she assured fans that she is staying strong and optimistic.

Dellanos has always been open about her personal struggles and has become an advocate for mental health and resilience. She hopes that by sharing her own challenges, she can inspire others to stay hopeful during difficult times.

Fans and supporters have taken to social media to send messages of love and encouragement to Dellanos during this tough period. Many have expressed their admiration for her strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

As Dellanos continues to navigate this personal challenge, she remains grateful for the support and love from her fans. She is determined to keep pushing forward and has faith that things will improve in time.

