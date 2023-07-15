N.HOOLYWOOD’s 2023 Autumn Collection: Blending Military Inspiration and Functionality

Title: N.HOOLYWOOD Unveils 2023 Autumn Series Inspired by Military Uniforms from Around the World

In a bid to create combat-style clothing suitable for daily wear, Daisuke Obana, the creative mind behind N.HOOLYWOOD TEST PRODUCT EXCHANGE SERVICE, has taken inspiration from military academies and special forces for the Japanese fashion brand’s latest collection. Drawing on the uniforms of various countries, the 2023 autumn series embraces functional practicability and pays homage to the brave defenders of nations.

Obana’s vision for the season focuses on incorporating the practicality of military attire into everyday clothing. The collection features carefully chosen functional fabrics like waterproof and windproof materials. Building upon this foundation, the designer introduces British army-inspired wrist details and arm badges that allow for easy customization. The trousers draw inspiration from Germany and incorporate adjustable ropes for added versatility.

The Lookbook for the 2023 autumn series takes the concept a step further, honoring the individuals who have tirelessly defended their countries. The high-intensity military labor experience of digging a 40-meter trench in the desert serves as the backdrop for the collection’s promotional shoot. This powerful tribute showcases the brand’s respect for those who serve and protect the nation, all while embodying the essence of N.HOOLYWOOD’s military uniform concept.

Fashion enthusiasts and military enthusiasts alike are urged to delve into the Lookbook’s captivating photo gallery. Through visual storytelling, viewers can immerse themselves in the collection’s fusion of functionality and style, reflecting the spirit of military uniforms from across the globe.

N.HOOLYWOOD continues to push boundaries and redefine fashion by drawing inspiration from seemingly unconventional sources. With their latest collection, they have successfully captured the essence of military uniforms while infusing their signature style, offering a fresh perspective for the 2023 autumn season.